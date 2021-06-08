Léonie Ferreira

Kitesurf dashboard

Léonie Ferreira
Léonie Ferreira
  • Save
Kitesurf dashboard icon mobile web concept ux productdesign product design application ui minimal ui application app design onlineteaching teaching kitesurf kite webapp app dashboard
Kitesurf dashboard icon mobile web concept ux productdesign product design application ui minimal ui application app design onlineteaching teaching kitesurf kite webapp app dashboard
Download color palette
  1. kitesurf.jpg
  2. kitesurf2.jpg

I recently discovered a sport I never really knew, kite surf.. and fell in love with it !
I got obsessed with it and decided to create a dashboard concept of an app for kite surf instructors !

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to press "L" if you like my work !

Thanks !

Léonie Ferreira
Léonie Ferreira
Product designer. But mostly curious.

More by Léonie Ferreira

View profile
    • Like