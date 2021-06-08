Kitesurf dashboard

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently discovered a sport I never really knew, kite surf.. and fell in love with it !
I got obsessed with it and decided to create a dashboard concept of an app for kite surf instructors !
Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to press "L" if you like my work !
Thanks !