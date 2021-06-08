Lukas Hillebrand

SaaS Design Prototype

Lukas Hillebrand
Lukas Hillebrand
  • Save
SaaS Design Prototype ui ux software development software design saas
Download color palette

2021 – our first prototype for an upcoming redesign of a SAAS platform used by Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Walbusch, SAP and more.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Lukas Hillebrand
Lukas Hillebrand

More by Lukas Hillebrand

View profile
    • Like