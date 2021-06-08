Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vadastu

Nadira Cosmetic Logo

Vadastu
Vadastu
  • Save
Nadira Cosmetic Logo green flat design minimalist logomark logos cosmetic logodesign elegant luxury geometric minimal identity leaf icon logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo design for cosmetic company.
.
.
👉 Checkout more of my works @
www.instagram.com/vadastu_design
www.behance.net/vadastu_design

Vadastu
Vadastu

More by Vadastu

View profile
    • Like