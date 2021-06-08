Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cahit Berkay Kazangirler

Nilüfer Belediyesi | Concept Redesign

Cahit Berkay Kazangirler
Cahit Berkay Kazangirler
  • Save
Nilüfer Belediyesi | Concept Redesign redesign concept ui mobile nilufer kuark search landing belediye
Download color palette

Hi there,

Concept homepage redesigned for Nilüfer Municipality by Kuark Digital.

Project: Nilüfer Belediyesi
Agency: Kuark Dijital

thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Cahit Berkay Kazangirler
Cahit Berkay Kazangirler

More by Cahit Berkay Kazangirler

View profile
    • Like