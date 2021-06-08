🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A digital artwork based on Enterobacteria phage T2 is running after a bacteria. This artwork was made for Biotech Digital Artwork Competition in International Biotech Symposium (IBS) 2021. This artwork achieved the Runner-Up position in IBS 2021.
Artwork Type: Flat Illustration
Medium: Adobe Illustrator
Time Taken: 4+ Hours
View Full Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121115095/Biotech-Digital-Artwork-Flat-Illustration