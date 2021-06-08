Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman

Biotech Digital Artwork - Flat Illustration

Biotech Digital Artwork - Flat Illustration biotech illustration bio design flat design digital art biotech digital painting biotech digital artwork biotech painting bio art biology digital painting digital artwork vector illustration flat illustration illustration design vector graphic design
A digital artwork based on Enterobacteria phage T2 is running after a bacteria. This artwork was made for Biotech Digital Artwork Competition in International Biotech Symposium (IBS) 2021. This artwork achieved the Runner-Up position in IBS 2021.
Artwork Type: Flat Illustration
Medium: Adobe Illustrator
Time Taken: 4+ Hours
View Full Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121115095/Biotech-Digital-Artwork-Flat-Illustration

