A digital artwork based on Enterobacteria phage T2 is running after a bacteria. This artwork was made for Biotech Digital Artwork Competition in International Biotech Symposium (IBS) 2021. This artwork achieved the Runner-Up position in IBS 2021.

Artwork Type: Flat Illustration

Medium: Adobe Illustrator

Time Taken: 4+ Hours

View Full Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121115095/Biotech-Digital-Artwork-Flat-Illustration