fishgrid

La Rosa - eCommerce Store App Design

fishgrid
fishgrid
  • Save
La Rosa - eCommerce Store App Design mobile app ui kit fashion app malaysia app design fishgrid design minimal e-commerce app e-commerce app
Download color palette

Hey! How’s it going? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an online women’s clothing store! 🎀

________
Press L if you like this design and
Share feedback in the comments!

Make sure you don't miss a shot! Follow our team!
Thank you and enjoy designing with Dribbble! ❤️

Feel free to contact us : Hello@fishgrid.design 💌

fishgrid
fishgrid

More by fishgrid

View profile
    • Like