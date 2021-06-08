Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faishal Rusydan

Cooking Recipes App Design Exploration

Faishal Rusydan
Faishal Rusydan
  • Save
Cooking Recipes App Design Exploration mobile awesome design design app ui design minimal inspiration ui
Download color palette

Cooking Recipes App Design Exploration 🍜🍝🥞
.
An app that focused on provided cooking recipes based on social, every user can share their recipes and official app recipes pick from the verified user
.
What do you think? Let me know your suggestion. If you like this design don't forget to press "L" this post ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Faishal Rusydan
Faishal Rusydan

More by Faishal Rusydan

View profile
    • Like