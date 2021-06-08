Suvam Prasad

Flight Booking Landing Page design

Suvam Prasad
Suvam Prasad
  • Save
Flight Booking Landing Page design clean branding black web design web vector ui design typography travel simple modern lettering layout website minimal uiux ux uidesign ui landing page
Download color palette

✔ Flight Booking Landing page design both in light and dark theme. All the appropriate and high priority content is included in the design.
👉You need a second to show some love by tapping the ❤ button and give valuable feedback.
Peace 😉!

🎉 Portfolio:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad

📞 Work-related queries contact me through:
Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad

Suvam Prasad
Suvam Prasad

More by Suvam Prasad

View profile
    • Like