Mark Fernan Donguines

Poloshirt Design for ALXNDR Clothing

Mark Fernan Donguines
Mark Fernan Donguines
  • Save
Poloshirt Design for ALXNDR Clothing photoshop design hybreed branding graphic design poloshirt polo
Download color palette

Yow, this brand is the brand of my 1 year old son. His name is Alexander. I dedicate this brand for him!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Mark Fernan Donguines
Mark Fernan Donguines

More by Mark Fernan Donguines

View profile
    • Like