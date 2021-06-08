We created a bright and memorable style that emphasizes three main qualities of the Wawelberg hotel: specialty, innovation, and inspiration.

The hotel is located in one of the most famous buildings of Nevsky Prospekt. An object of the cultural heritage of Russia, a masterpiece of architecture in the neo-Renaissance style, built by the project of the talented Russian architect Marian Peretyatkovich.

The idea of ​​the logo is to convey the openness and hospitality of the hotel, using the abbreviation of the name.

The main element of the corporate identity is a pattern of mythical characters adorning the monumental structure.