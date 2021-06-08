🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We created a bright and memorable style that emphasizes three main qualities of the Wawelberg hotel: specialty, innovation, and inspiration.
The hotel is located in one of the most famous buildings of Nevsky Prospekt. An object of the cultural heritage of Russia, a masterpiece of architecture in the neo-Renaissance style, built by the project of the talented Russian architect Marian Peretyatkovich.
The idea of the logo is to convey the openness and hospitality of the hotel, using the abbreviation of the name.
The main element of the corporate identity is a pattern of mythical characters adorning the monumental structure.