We're hiring! #designer

Hi, everyone!

We are small, but still growing... that means we're looking for some skilled UI/UX designer (ideally better than us). A creative guy who masters the necessary basics, focuses on quality and is open to constructive feedback. So far on part-time (if both sides will be satisfied, even full-time is possible).

This is fully remote, so at least some basic english is required 😅

Meet these requirements?

👉 have at least 2 years of design experience

👉 work with tools such as Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator or Affinity

👉 use proven UX methods (Wireframing / Prototyping / Testing)

👉 are able to work with basic data and be user-oriented

👉 communicate responsibly and do not hesitate with quality feedback

👉 can track your time and meet the agreed deadline

Experience in branding (creating logos and other graphic materials) can be an advantage. We don't insist on it, but sometimes we would need some help 😊

In return, you can expect transparency, a friendly team, flexible working hours and fair evaluation from us. If you want to know more, send us your portfolio to studio@madelo.co (we traditionally respond within 2 workdays).