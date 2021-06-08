Design festival - Poster

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys, today I have something new for you ✨
MDF festival is a camp-style conference for people who build awesome products 🚀
Is an event where we come together to show how interaction design improves the human condition. This isn’t some cheesy networking event, it’s a place to learn how to hone your craft, grow as an individual, and celebrate the intangible things that allow us to do awesome work.
Enjoy cool music, delicious food and the company of people who admire the design 💚
📩 Interested in brand identity? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency