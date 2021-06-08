Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for Inter Milan FC

Logo for Inter Milan FC
Made when new logo of Inter Milan was a very hot theme, I tried to keep it simply and effective, following the new trend in football logo. Monochromatic, gold in this version, and very flexible, stands over for the iconic star made in negative space in the center of the I letter and for the Milan’s cross obtained from the spaces between the letters.

