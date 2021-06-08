Logo for Inter Milan FC

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Made when new logo of Inter Milan was a very hot theme, I tried to keep it simply and effective, following the new trend in football logo. Monochromatic, gold in this version, and very flexible, stands over for the iconic star made in negative space in the center of the I letter and for the Milan’s cross obtained from the spaces between the letters.