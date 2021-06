Micky (pet portrait)

This is a rabbit's portrait.. I complete this portrait por my client. She loves him and he is damn cute.. I work around 45 munites for this portrait.

It is very exciting and. I really feel happy when I work in a Project and in the end my client fully satisfied. If ypu want to create pet's portrait then please contact with me.

Email : sazzad.hosain.shipu@gmail.com

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sazzadkhan5b/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/sazzadkhan5b

flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/sazzadkhan5b/

twitter: https://twitter.com/sazzadkhan5b

linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sazzadkhan5b/ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sazzadkhan5b/