Packaging design for new super food

Packaging design for new super food
I designed a packaging for an organic superfood mix. Was quite challanging project, because i did it fully independent as freelance project and it was first time that i was responsive for all stages of it up till print. And also there are many rules from European Union related organic food and it's packaging.

Brand is South American and each superfood mix will be related to a different country and a different god. This first product is from Peru.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

