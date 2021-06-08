Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prasoon Srivastava
HIE HQ

Healthcare App

Prasoon Srivastava
HIE HQ
Prasoon Srivastava for HIE HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Healthcare App branding app design fitness app health app behance minimal typography colors uiux ui design glassmorphism doctor ios app healthcare app ux ui ux design figma dribbble best shot dribbble
Download color palette

To the amazing Dribbble community,

Today I would like to share the Healthcare App Concept. We tried to keep it clean, minimal, and easy to use without any distractions.

Thoughts, write us at hi@hiehq.com or Contact here

See our Website | Instagram | Behance

HIE HQ
HIE HQ
Hire Us

More by HIE HQ

View profile
    • Like