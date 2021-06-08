Intishib
Covid Testing App

Covid Testing App covid-19 minimalist clean website web blue minimal dailyui daily ui designer covid 19 covid uidesign app branding uiux ux design ui
Hi there Dribbblers 👋!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the Mobile App for Covid Testing.

Carbonteq developed a very flexible custom web app & reliable backend solutions. The solution needed to be HIPAA compliant, with the specific focus on dealing with obtaining patient data, streamlining the workflow and process throughout the COVID-19 testing sites, and most importantly, delivering results in a fast and tech-savvy manner.

I hope you will like this. Press L to show some love💙 and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Let’s work together: design@carbonteq.com
Thanks for watching.

