Android Widgets

Widgets in Android 😃" Hello everyone,
hope you're doing great and today I want to share something that I thought today, android has widgets from a long time ago but we use them very rarely, but I want my widgets to be like this so based on user usage of the app the widgets will be Suggested to them so the user will easily use those apps in a glance and it will get updated by the content up to date hope you like the design.
let me know your thoughts about this feature and concept