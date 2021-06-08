Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Gas Station App: Wheel of Fortune

Kristina for red_mad_robot
ui app design application animation app userexperience
Wheel of Fortune is a promotion mechanic in the petrol station app that offers you to try luck and get something tasty for free. Las Vegas is closer than you think – just spin the wheel and win cool prizes!

Design: Daria Knyazeva
Animation: Kristina Shirokova

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
