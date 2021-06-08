Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bogdan Novakovic

Metri XR

Bogdan Novakovic
Bogdan Novakovic
Metri XR mascotdesign kids identity productdesign appdesign virtualreality mixedreality branding ui logo procreate 2d art design character design characterdesign illustration illustrator
Logo design developed for language learning Mixed Reality app for kids.

Soon more about the project because I also worked on Ui / Ux design.

Bogdan Novakovic
Bogdan Novakovic
Designer & illustator Welcome to my Dribbble Portfolio! 🚀
