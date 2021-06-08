Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adi Frankovic
Lloyds design

Stylish Website for Gaming Peripherals Brand White Shark

Adi Frankovic
Lloyds design
Adi Frankovic for Lloyds design
Hire Us
  • Save
Stylish Website for Gaming Peripherals Brand White Shark landingpage mice page productpage hero webdesign gaming equipement gaming design web ux ui
Stylish Website for Gaming Peripherals Brand White Shark landingpage mice page productpage hero webdesign gaming equipement gaming design web ux ui
Download color palette
  1. home.png
  2. product category.png

The equipment offered on the website is stylish and made for gamers, so I translated that into an equally attractive website. The website's primary focus is to show off all the gaming equipment with all the features they offer with the ability to compare them. The main inspiration came from the brand's slogan itself, "Making gaming available to everyone.".

We're open to work, meet Lloyds!

Lloyds design
Lloyds design
Hire Us

More by Lloyds design

View profile
    • Like