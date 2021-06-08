Stylish Website for Gaming Peripherals Brand White Shark

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The equipment offered on the website is stylish and made for gamers, so I translated that into an equally attractive website. The website's primary focus is to show off all the gaming equipment with all the features they offer with the ability to compare them. The main inspiration came from the brand's slogan itself, "Making gaming available to everyone.".
We're open to work, meet Lloyds!