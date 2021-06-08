Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Obenauer

Article II

Alexander Obenauer
Alexander Obenauer
  • Save
Article II personal web research article website
Download color palette

New article design for my personal website, used with longer-form research articles.

You can see it live now: https://alexanderobenauer.com/articles/os/1/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Alexander Obenauer
Alexander Obenauer

More by Alexander Obenauer

View profile
    • Like