Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogusław Podhalicz
Miquido

To do dashboard - Freebie

Bogusław Podhalicz
Miquido
Bogusław Podhalicz for Miquido
Hire Us
  • Save
To do dashboard - Freebie interface gantt clean vibrant dashboard ui ux app tasks calendar project management figma to do task manager free freebie
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

We have something great for you - Freebie! 🙌

Here’s a free Figma file with a To Do dashboard concept that I’ve been working on recently. The aim was to create a simple and clean design that makes managing tasks easier. By using it you can easily access the timeline and follow upcoming events 🗓. Looks cool, right?

Download the freebie at -> here

Don’t forget to press “L” to show some love 💙.

--
Want to see more projects? Check our portfolio
👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/

We’re available for Mobile & Web Development projects. Click here: www.miquido.com or drop us a line at hello@miquido.com

Miquido
Miquido
Design is worth a thousand words
Hire Us

More by Miquido

View profile
    • Like