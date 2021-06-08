To do dashboard - Freebie

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
We have something great for you - Freebie! 🙌
Here’s a free Figma file with a To Do dashboard concept that I’ve been working on recently. The aim was to create a simple and clean design that makes managing tasks easier. By using it you can easily access the timeline and follow upcoming events 🗓. Looks cool, right?
Download the freebie at -> here
Don’t forget to press “L” to show some love 💙.
