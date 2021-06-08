Eleni Debo

Priest

Eleni Debo
Eleni Debo
  • Save
Priest texture editorial editorial illustration priest portrait book graphic illustration
Download color palette

Over the next couple of weeks I’ll be sharing a selection of the 100 illustrations I made for the book I worked on for the past half year. Hope you’ll enjoy them!

Here’s the first one: the portrait of a 15 year old young man who is contemplating becoming a priest.

Eleni Debo
Eleni Debo

More by Eleni Debo

View profile
    • Like