Dragoon - Scan Business Logo

Dragoon - Scan Business Logo branding eye dragon minimal white black qr code scan logo
Experiment of a scan business with the name Dragoon.
My idea is a combination of QR Code and Dragon's eye.

It's kind of cool, isn't it!? 😂😂😂

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
UI/UX. Print Design.

