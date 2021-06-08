Safwan Baksh

Future? just some holographic screens!

Safwan Baksh
Safwan Baksh
  • Save
Future? just some holographic screens! futuristic character vector design illustration
Download color palette

How far behind are we from making this a reality -

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Safwan Baksh
Safwan Baksh

More by Safwan Baksh

View profile
    • Like