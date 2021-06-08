Here's the full version of Dinodust logo, with a pleasing color gradient to bring it to life.

And dinodust.net is now live! Nothing fancy though, just a landing page until I have enough to share about the games I've started working on. If you want early news and work in progress, make sure to follow dinodust_studio on Instagram and Twitter.

The font in use is Squada One by Joe Prince, from Google Fonts.