Dinodust logo vector branding affinity designer geometric negative space logomark logo
Here's the full version of Dinodust logo, with a pleasing color gradient to bring it to life.

And dinodust.net is now live! Nothing fancy though, just a landing page until I have enough to share about the games I've started working on. If you want early news and work in progress, make sure to follow dinodust_studio on Instagram and Twitter.

The font in use is Squada One by Joe Prince, from Google Fonts.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
