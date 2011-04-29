Adam Grason

Help Marion County

Help Marion County tornado alabama awareness help
Donated my services to create a very quick logo and design comp for the relief efforts of the Tornado that ripped through Marion County. I have family in Alabama and this hit very close to home. Thank God my family was ok but many others did not do so well. Please check out helpmarioncounty.org to find ways to help.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Creator Of Joy Through Design
