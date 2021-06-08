Melanie Cummings

NAM

Melanie Cummings
Melanie Cummings
Hire Me
  • Save
NAM branding logo vector flat brand identity icon illustration design
Download color palette

Nutrition Assistance + Movement Medicine.
This was a lovely branding opportunity with an excellent client that really allowed me to push my illustration skills and give this logo so edge.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Melanie Cummings
Melanie Cummings
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Melanie Cummings

View profile
    • Like