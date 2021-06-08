Landing Page for Desktop App

Hello!

I'd like to present you a shot from our recent project for Weld. It is a desktop app for automatically generating highly optimized C code for Embedded System and implementing highly complex logic on a tiny device using the power of State Machines.

I hope you like it :)

Check out our other shots and if you’re interested in cooperating with Autentika, drop us a line at this e-mail address: kontakt@autentika.pl