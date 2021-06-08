Landing Page for Desktop App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'd like to present you a shot from our recent project for Weld. It is a desktop app for automatically generating highly optimized C code for Embedded System and implementing highly complex logic on a tiny device using the power of State Machines.
I hope you like it :)
Check out our other shots and if you’re interested in cooperating with Autentika, drop us a line at this e-mail address: kontakt@autentika.pl