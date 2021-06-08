Checkout for sneaker cleaning service

Few more shots from the new project for the sneaker dry cleaning service.

Help users and make order process FAST & EASY !

And reduce users cognitive overload by allowing them to place new order and finish the payment in JUST ONE SCREEN.

Behind the scenes:

👉All the general information about the user and payment is saved in a profile so user only needs to insert shoe amount, add extra treatment, choose delivery time and drop-off point.

👉 Based on users location app suggests closest drop-off point.

👉 The blue section showing the price (call to action for payment) is always in a fixed position on the bottom of the page. After all the necessary information is selected it will expand automatically to show an overview of the order and invite user to proceed with the payment. If user needs to change things they can still navigate trough page to make changes before proceeding with the payment.