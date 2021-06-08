Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laura Lhuillier ⎪ Arual ☺︎

My octopus friend 🐙

Laura Lhuillier ⎪ Arual ☺︎
Laura Lhuillier ⎪ Arual ☺︎
  • Save
My octopus friend 🐙 print motif pattern octopus sea under the sea ocean kids illustration illustration art illustrator illustration
Download color palette

🐠 Me after watching « My octopus teacher » on Netflix 🐙

Laura Lhuillier ⎪ Arual ☺︎
Laura Lhuillier ⎪ Arual ☺︎

More by Laura Lhuillier ⎪ Arual ☺︎

View profile
    • Like