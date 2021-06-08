Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Therapy logo mark empathy therapy vector ui illustration abstract illustrator design minimal logo branding modern
Hi Guys, Here is an unused logo mark we developed for a brand we are currently working on. This logo mark represents two human beings empathizing/sharing affection with each other. Also two main shapes represents quote marks to represent communication.

