Grocery Store - Animations

Grocery Store - Animations business design userinterface user interface sketch figma adobe xd protopie transition motion graphics ui mobile payment methode payment credit card mobile app animation
👋 I had some fun with ProtoPie! Is it a game-changer? I don't think so, but totally worth trying :) Simple app for ordering groceries from local stores. What do you think?

🌸 I recently spend too much time on Instagram, so go and find me there! @piotrovska.p :)

