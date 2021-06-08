Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Transport Logo Identity

The Xoros monogram comes from the union of two arrows that symbolize the vector, the movement, the world of transport. Both converge at one point, creating the initial of the naming. The color palette is institutional and vibrant, giving the company precision and dynamism. The versatility of the symbol allows for various uses for identity.

Simplicity and Cleanliness
