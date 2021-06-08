Transport Logo Identity

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Xoros monogram comes from the union of two arrows that symbolize the vector, the movement, the world of transport. Both converge at one point, creating the initial of the naming. The color palette is institutional and vibrant, giving the company precision and dynamism. The versatility of the symbol allows for various uses for identity.