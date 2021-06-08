EGD / Mercy Hospital Tactile Experience / St. Louis

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I designed this tactile experience for toddlers to enjoy at their height level, while receiving care in the children’s wing of Mercy Hospital, St. Louis. Preliminary ideas for low-tech tactile options that could be made out of wood or mosaic. The simplest fabricated idea was chosen, wooden half-spheres stained with varied designs that can work separately or as a group to create characters. This design was also picked to work with the existing wall art that was already living in the hallways. Designed for Spellman Brady for Mercy Hospital, St. Louis. Engraphix, St. Louis, fabricator.