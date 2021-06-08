Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

Alet Services Grid Animation

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hello friends,

This is another piece of the design explorations for the Alet Agency website project. Today, it is an about section as well as a list of services that they offer. We've been experimenting with the way this grid can be laid out for quite some time. Although this version hasn't made it into the final approved design, we find it clean and rather well-balanced that's why we are glad to share it with you.

The project is currently at the final stage of development and we can't wait to share it with you very soon. Stay tuned 😉

In the meantime, you can also follow me on Savee to find out the things, which inspire me.
See u there https://savee.it/zhenyary/

