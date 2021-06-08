Sanaullah Ujjal

Paragon Logo ( P + location + star )

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal
  • Save
Paragon Logo ( P + location + star ) design logo graphic design icon logotype gradient logo paragon logo ui illustration logo inspiration logo designer logo design modern logo brand identity branding location star p logo
Download color palette

Hi friends!
Logo design exploration for Paragon, Symbol shows an Abstract Star in the middle of Location icon & letter P constructed. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal

More by Sanaullah Ujjal

View profile
    • Like