Dirty sneakers? No problem, CleanSneaks will make them look like new 👟✨

Few months ago started new collaboration with a sneaker dry cleaning company to help them improve the user experience and optimise the overall service journey. After multiple in-depth interviews and creative workshops with the company and users we identified problem areas in the CleanSneaks ecosystem as well as different goals, needs, pains, thoughts, behaviours in the service journey. Long story-short this led us to redesign the self-service concept and develop new App for the users :)

The New self-service concept in 3 easy steps:

👉 Make an order from your app and choose on of our new self-service drop off locations

👉 Scan the barcode, drop off your sneaks and follow the journey.

👉 Get notification when shoes are ready for pickup

+ Be part of the club and get special deals and collect stamps to get free cleaning next time!

Let me know what you think and don't forget to hit "L" ✌️