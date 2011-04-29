Michael Alexander

How to Make Tiwul Instan

How to Make Tiwul Instan illustration bountylist typography infographic indonesia nasi tiwul
an infographic I made for Panen Magazine in Indonesia, a very affordable magazine for farmers, construction workers, beggars, etc.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
