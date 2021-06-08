Dalibor Momcilovic

Halsey Design

design logo typography logotype lettering custom hand-drawn
Hi there! 🙂 This is hand-lettering logo design for "Halsey design". I am very satisfied with the overall flow and composition, and I hope you like it too. 😊

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
