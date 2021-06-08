Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Monika Zieniewicz
Wise People

Organic market - e-Commerce

Monika Zieniewicz
Wise People
Monika Zieniewicz for Wise People
Organic market - e-Commerce graphic design design ecommerce website web ui ux
Hello dribbblers!

Today I would like to share some shots for the e-Commerce Organic Market project created for a partner agency https://convertis.pl/.
The final project was adapted to the SOTE software.

Curious about how it works? Check it out here soon!
https://organic24.pl/

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Wise People
Wise People
