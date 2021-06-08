Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #003 #landingpage

Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #003 #landingpage landingpage ux ui design graphic design
Download color palette

Hey guys!
This is my third day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is Landing Page

Hope you guys like it!
Please let me know your opinion in the feedback section :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi

More by Sati Ekaristi

View profile
    • Like