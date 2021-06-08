Pop-up on COVID safety | Made for Mobile

Truth be told, I hate popups because of the way they have been used for over a decade.

The misery starts from the poor, defunct and non-responsive design to using popup as a full-fledged medium to execute a chunk of user functions.

Last year, when we wanted our visitors to be educated about how are we able to safely relocate them during this pandemic, I came up with a popup idea that looks easy on the eyes, acts high on effectiveness.

I reworked the popup to make it look a little more natural to the mobile environment. And, here it is.