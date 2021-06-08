Pop-up on COVID safety | Made for Mobile

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Truth be told, I hate popups because of the way they have been used for over a decade.
The misery starts from the poor, defunct and non-responsive design to using popup as a full-fledged medium to execute a chunk of user functions.
Last year, when we wanted our visitors to be educated about how are we able to safely relocate them during this pandemic, I came up with a popup idea that looks easy on the eyes, acts high on effectiveness.
I reworked the popup to make it look a little more natural to the mobile environment. And, here it is.