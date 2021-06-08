Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ahmed M Hassan

Developer Landing Page design

Developer Landing Page design
Mobile developers hero section. The design was made in Figma. It is a minimalist design that uses only one color. What is your opinion on this design?

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
