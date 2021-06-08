behnaz mostaan

LUX branding illustration design
client:unilever
agency:magnolia
traffic studio manager :Leila khamseh
account manager:pooya sabbagh
copywriter:amid rashedi
Art Director:behnaz mostaan
Graphic Designer:behnaz mostaan
3d model:ehsan mahanian
Media:poster,BTL
summer 2019
#unilever #graphicdesign #magnolia

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
