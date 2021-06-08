Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Devpost Hackathons Illustrations: Evening

Devpost Hackathons Illustrations: Evening technology innovations development event people communication teamwork presentation creative process creative people designers developers hackathon digital illustration illustrator design studio illustration graphic design digital art design
Let us give you a glance at one of our recent projects for Devpost, a home for bright hackathons where creative people can build products, practice skills, learn technologies, win prizes, and grow their network. The task for our team was to create a set of hero illustrations changing along different parts of the day. Here's how the afternoon looks, full of communication, presenting creative results and discussing perspectives. Stay tuned to see more and check how the artworks look on the Devpost website!

The illustration shown here is the object of copyright and cannot be used by the third sides for any goals.

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of landscape illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

Rebound of
Devpost Hackathons Illustrations: Afternoon
