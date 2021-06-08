Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Jalal

Real Estate Landing Page

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal
  • Save
Real Estate Landing Page realestate real estate branding house rent home rent property property website webdesign home rent landing page landingpage uiux website design minimal clean website clean ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!👋
This is my Exploration for Real Estate Landing Page.

Here is my new exploration about Real Estate Landing Page, where helps people to find a home easily.

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects: ahmedjalal.ux.ui@gmail.com

I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us.
https://dribbble.com/ahmedjalal.
https://www.instagram.com/mdjalal.ahmed2000/

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal

More by Ahmed Jalal

View profile
    • Like