Grido UI/UX Design

Here is our another shot. Grido for Facebook.

"Grido" is our app's brand name. Its sole purpose is to split one image into multiple images and save them in a synchronized way so that you can post it on Facebook like a single image. You can also edit your images from its editor section. We kept our app design minimalistic and make it more user-friendly. We used some decent colors with attractive visuals.

Our app is available on both the App store & Play store.

App Store Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/grido/id1365580558

Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appilian.grido

Don’t forget to press “L” to support us. ❤️

Have a project idea? We are available for new projects.

Contact us: contact@riseuplabs.com

🌎 Follow us on

Behance | Uplabs | Riseup Labs | Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram |Pinterest | Youtube