Grido UI/UX Design

Here is our another shot. Grido for Facebook.
"Grido" is our app's brand name. Its sole purpose is to split one image into multiple images and save them in a synchronized way so that you can post it on Facebook like a single image. You can also edit your images from its editor section. We kept our app design minimalistic and make it more user-friendly. We used some decent colors with attractive visuals.
Our app is available on both the App store & Play store.
App Store Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/grido/id1365580558
Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appilian.grido
