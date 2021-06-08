Grido UI/UX Design

Good for Sale
Grido For Facebook

Here is our another shot. Grido for Facebook.
"Grido" is our app's brand name. Its sole purpose is to split one image into multiple images and save them in a synchronized way so that you can post it on Facebook like a single image. You can also edit your images from its editor section. We kept our app design minimalistic and make it more user-friendly. We used some decent colors with attractive visuals.

Our app is available on both the App store & Play store.

App Store Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/grido/id1365580558

Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appilian.grido

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
